NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Position Raised by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 6.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after buying an additional 15,905,444 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after buying an additional 3,358,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 171,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,168. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.