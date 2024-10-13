Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

MARUY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

