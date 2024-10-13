iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 100.1% from the September 15th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 326,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,184 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

