Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.26 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $294.55 billion and $9.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,446.77 or 0.03912922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00046352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,384,964 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 120,383,420.53021653. The last known price of Ethereum is 2,463.14761286 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9411 active market(s) with $9,207,031,719.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

