Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Expands By 32.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 1,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 995.6 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Pennon Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.63.
Pennon Group Company Profile
