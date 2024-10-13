Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Expands By 32.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 1,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 995.6 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

