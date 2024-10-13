Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,556. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.