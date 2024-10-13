Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,556. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

