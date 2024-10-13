H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.
H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
