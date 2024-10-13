HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 820 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

