InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 805 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $4,188,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

