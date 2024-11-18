AMG National Trust Bank Has $21.01 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

BATS ICF opened at $63.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

