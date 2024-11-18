Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $320.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.