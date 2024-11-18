Swiss National Bank Has $134.69 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,570,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $134,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

