Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

