Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.5 %

DASH opened at $169.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $178.16.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

