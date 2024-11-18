Theory Financial LLC Sells 3,763 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Theory Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 1.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138,037 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 247,316.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,982,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $70.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

