Theory Financial LLC Buys 7,404 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,885.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $204.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

