TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $592.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $545.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

