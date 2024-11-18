Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,825,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

