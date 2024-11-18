Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,825,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
About Adriatic Metals
