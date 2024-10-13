Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of IJR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
