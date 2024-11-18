Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The stock traded as high as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 50252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.34.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Up 4.9 %

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.