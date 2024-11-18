CAP Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 54,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 216,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,260,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFV opened at $53.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

