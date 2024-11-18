Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.39 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $881.73 million and $108.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.74 or 0.00006345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,830.52 or 1.00405841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00010680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,610,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 153,468,241.37290218 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.69308089 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $99,694,604.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

