AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $73,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $3,833,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMETEK by 573.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AME traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.95. 22,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,683. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $196.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

