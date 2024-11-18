Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 596 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 848,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,478,000 after buying an additional 618,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,617. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.88 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

