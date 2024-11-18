Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 201,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 246.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

