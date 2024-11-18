J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $309.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.60 and a 12-month high of $312.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

