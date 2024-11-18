Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,632,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 2,314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 4.2 %
FNMA stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 22,619,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,667. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
