Osmosis Price Reaches $0.55 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $376.73 million and $9.04 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,884,340 coins and its circulating supply is 687,936,787 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a cryptocurrency . Osmosis has a current supply of 997,884,339.845003 with 687,936,787.157817 in circulation. The last known price of Osmosis is 0.5481505 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $12,050,156.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osmosis.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.