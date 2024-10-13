iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

IEMMF stock remained flat at $74.17 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

