J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

