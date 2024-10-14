ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Up 14.5 %
ADMT opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.