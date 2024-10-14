ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Up 14.5 %

ADMT opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

