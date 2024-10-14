Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

