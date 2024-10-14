Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

NISN stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.