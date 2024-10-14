B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

SAR opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 244.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.