Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLAW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

