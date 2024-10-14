Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRLAW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Fortune Rise Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Rise Acquisition
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.