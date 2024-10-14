DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

