Wells Fargo & Company Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $207.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

