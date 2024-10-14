The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $107.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

