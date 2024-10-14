DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.05. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

