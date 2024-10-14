ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPRY shares. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,702. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $14,071,032. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

