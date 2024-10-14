Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.53 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00005957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.53 million and $4,854.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,009.87 or 0.99837758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.81115655 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,990.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.