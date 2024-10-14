Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $263.62 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $263.62 million and $25.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.36 or 0.03918582 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00046303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,355,876 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 107,822,406 with 105,354,667 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.52146337 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $23,551,150.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

