Reviewing PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% GAN -18.48% N/A -27.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PodcastOne and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 234.51%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than GAN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and GAN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $45.82 million 0.74 -$14.73 million ($0.74) -1.92 GAN $126.74 million 0.66 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -2.03

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PodcastOne beats GAN on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About GAN

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.