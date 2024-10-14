USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.89 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $72.89 million and $287,321.35 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.67291283 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $285,747.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.