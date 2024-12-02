Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.2 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.53 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
