247 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $137.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

