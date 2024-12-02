Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,516 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.5% of Avala Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avala Global LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.