AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Position Decreased by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises about 6.0% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth about $880,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8,183.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,601 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,818,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,616. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

