Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $286.40. 3,259,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

