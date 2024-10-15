Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. 672,471 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

